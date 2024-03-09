ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

