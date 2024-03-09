ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
