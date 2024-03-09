ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.