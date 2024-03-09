ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.79, but opened at $43.99. ABM Industries shares last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 149,487 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.