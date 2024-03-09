Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $70.20 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

