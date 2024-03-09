Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Sells $188,114.17 in Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,027,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.