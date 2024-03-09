Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ACHC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

