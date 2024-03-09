Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.17. 1,641,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

