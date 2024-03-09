Achain (ACT) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $351,421.44 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002121 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

