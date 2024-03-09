ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 241,455 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,033.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.92 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

