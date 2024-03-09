Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.29

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 404822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

