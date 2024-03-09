Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.29

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 404822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
