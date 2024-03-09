ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,013,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,585 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.