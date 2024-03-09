ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

ADTN opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

