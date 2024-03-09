Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Michael G. Huebert Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 44,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

