Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $310.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.81 and a 200 day moving average of $287.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.