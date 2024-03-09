Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 848 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

