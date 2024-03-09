Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AtriCure worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

