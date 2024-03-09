Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $44,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $203.96 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

