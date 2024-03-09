Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1,306.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 149,610 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NuStar Energy worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after buying an additional 699,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 43,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 148,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

