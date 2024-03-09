Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.89 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.05. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.48.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

