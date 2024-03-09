Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 427.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $604.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

