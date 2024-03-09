Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.85

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 58168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $449,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

