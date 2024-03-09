AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.20.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $184.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

