Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 11th

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 8th.

Affimed Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

