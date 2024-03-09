agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

