Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $949.64

Aion (AION) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $949.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00133263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019528 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 147.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

