Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$31.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Shares of AC opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

