Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $164.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.