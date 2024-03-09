Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKYA. Stephens cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

