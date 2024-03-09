Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Raised to $7.50 at UBS Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKYA. Stephens cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.07.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.