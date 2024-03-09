Alexandre Apparecido Sells 797 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $19,406.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $45,802.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE FDP opened at $24.78 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 91.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 97,404 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

