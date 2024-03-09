Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Alimera Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

