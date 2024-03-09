Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.02

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 55193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.
Allianz Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
