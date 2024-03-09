Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.44. 13,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 54,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Allient as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

