Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
