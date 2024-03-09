Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

