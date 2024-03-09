Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

