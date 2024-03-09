Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.