Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 35,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 161,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

