Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 660,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,757,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,609,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $995,446,000 after acquiring an additional 222,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

