Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Quentin S. Blackford Purchases 20,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.7 %

ATEC stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 63.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 418,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphatec by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Alphatec by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphatec by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

