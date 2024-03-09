Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Quentin S. Blackford Purchases 20,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alphatec Stock Down 0.7 %
ATEC stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
