Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 295,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

