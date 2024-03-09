Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.9 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

