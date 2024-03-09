American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,351. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.