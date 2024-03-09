American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

