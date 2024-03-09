American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AIG opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

