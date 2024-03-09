American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

