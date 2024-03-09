American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Trading Down 3.3%

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 6,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

