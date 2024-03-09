American Trust Has $343,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,180 shares of company stock valued at $35,545,911 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

