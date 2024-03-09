American Trust Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

