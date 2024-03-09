American Trust Makes New $384,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $387.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $392.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

