American Trust Purchases 702 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

American Trust boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,828,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,421,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.